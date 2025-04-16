Thank you for helping us Pack the Park at Meadowood Regional Park!

TIMONIUM, Md. — On Wednesday, WMAR-2 News was out at Meadowood Regional Park, in partnership with Weis Markets and Leveling the Playing Field, to collect sports equipment for youth sports programs in need.

And thanks to you, it wasn't just a good day at the park, it was a great day.

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was donated today to benefit youth sports.

Now, if you couldn't make it out today to donate, there is still a chance for you to help out.

Leveling the Playing Field has bins located all around Baltimore City and County.

Leveling the Playing Field has bins located all around Baltimore City and County.

But for now, from WMAR, Weis Markets, and Leveling the Playing Field, thank you for your donations and support.