New year! New location! Same great cause! Join us as we Pack the Park!

BALTIMORE, MD — If you have used sports gear, and are not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!

Join WMAR, Weis Markets for our 2024 Pack the Park event, as we join Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports, has a chance.

The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Meadowood Park on Falls Road in Timonium on Wednesday, April 17th with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.

If you can't make it out to see us then, donations can be dropped off at any of the 16 Weis Markets listed below.



7200 Holabird Avenue Dundalk MD 21222 7848 Wise Avenue Dundalk MD 21222 165 Orville Road Middle River MD 21221 9613M Harford Road Carney MD 21234 630 Baltimore Boulevard Westminster MD 21157 4126 East Joppa Road Baltimore MD 21236 2205 Hanover Pike Hampstead MD 21074 720 Hanover Pike Hampstead MD 21074 550 West MacPhail Road Bel Air MD 21014 9400 Scott Moore Way Perry Hall MD 21128 7927 Belair Road Suite S Baltimore MD 21236 1238 Putty Hill Avenue Towson MD 21286 9251 Lakeside Boulevard Owings Mills MD 21117 10 Village Center Road Reisterstown MD 21136 9270 All Saints Road Laurel MD 20723 7005 Security Blvd. Windsor Mill MD 21244

Here is what you can donate:

Baseball and Softball: Aluminum and wood bats, bags, bases, baseballs, catchers gear, cleats, gloves for batting and fielding, helmets (5 years old or newer), pants, pitching, and batting nets, softballs, t-ball sets, Umpire gear, Whiffle bats and balls.

Football: Flag football belts, Footballs, cleats, gloves, pads, and kicking tees.

Lacrosse: Balls, sticks, goals, goggles, gloves, helmets, and pads.

Soccer: Balls, cleats, Goalie gloves, goals, shin guards and socks.

