Holiday magic meets good news: WMAR’s “Newsmas” tree lights up the Festival of Trees

BALTIMORE — This year, WMAR-2 News is ringing in the holiday season with something truly special.

Our very own "A Season of Storytelling: 14 Newsmas" tree is on display at the Maryland State Fairgrounds for Kennedy Krieger’s 36th Annual Festival of Trees.

Decorated with bright colors and newsroom essentials like storage cards and mics, this tree has an interactive twist.

On top of the tree is QR code linking to a collection of our favorite stories of the year, all inspiring, uplifting, and rooted in community pride.

These are the stories that made us smile, moved us, and reminded us why local journalism matters.

From beloved community traditions to acts of kindness and resilience, each piece reflects the positive spirit of Maryland.

If you stop by the Festival of Trees this weekend, we invite you to check out our “Newsmas” tree, and if you love it, vote for it as your favorite!

FEATURED STORIES ON THE “14 DAYS OF NEWSMAS” TREE

BLAIR SABOL - "Finding independence: Helping adults with disabilities thrive at home"

Blair Sabol

A nonprofit helps adults with disabilities find confidence, stability, and independence in spaces they can truly call home. For the full story, click here.

CYERA WILLIAMS - "WWII veteran turns 101 and protects Arch Social Club’s legacy"

Cyera Williams

A 101-year-old WWII veteran continues standing guard over the historic Arch Social Club, preserving legacy and community. For the full story, click here.

JACK WATSON - "Miss Mae’s mission: Free school supplies for hundreds"

Jack Watson

In Southwest Baltimore, daycare owner “Miss Mae” and her daughter carry on a 15-year tradition of giving away backpacks, uniforms, and school supplies to hundreds of children — offering families a fresh start for the school year. For the full story, click here.

JA NAI WRIGHT - "From food truck to storefront: The Sistahs have arrived"

Ja Nai Wright

Two sisters expand their food truck dream into a welcoming storefront built on flavor, faith, and community. For the full story, click here.

JEFF HAGER - "Children with differing abilities learn to ride bikes in Harford County"

Jeff Hager

Children with disabilities experience the joy and independence of learning to ride a bike—many for the first time. For the full story, click here.

JEFF MORGAN - "Million Father March brings dads together at Moravia Park"

Jeff Morgan

Baltimore fathers unite to champion education, involvement, and community pride. for the full story, click here.

KARA BRUNETT - " The Gift that keeps on frying: Baltimore food spot goes viral for fish sandwich

Kara Burnett

A beloved Baltimore food spot captures hearts and appetites after a fish sandwich goes viral — drawing attention, community cheer, and a renewed spotlight on local flavor. For the full story, click here.

KELLY SWOOPE - "Together in Harmony: Dundalk chorus builds community through song"

Kelly Swoope

The Dundalk Chorus blends music, tradition, and togetherness to strengthen the community. For the full story, click here.

MALLORY SOFASTAIÍ - "From loss to recovery: Small business owner rebuilds after $50,000 scam"

Mallory Sofastii

A business owner fights to recover from a devastating scam, rebuilding with resilience and the support of their community. For the full story, click here.

MARIA MORALES - "Baltimore woman makes more than 800 lasagnas for her community"

Maria Morales

One woman spreads warmth through hundreds of homemade lasagnas delivered across Baltimore. For the full story, click here.

MEGAN KNIGHT - "Little Free Keychain Libraries bring whimsy across Maryland"

Megan Knight

Tiny “free libraries” spark joy, curiosity, and creativity in neighborhoods across Maryland. For the full story, click here.

RANDALL NEWSOME - "Black Music Month: Genre-defying composer John Tyler bridges Hip-Hop, Soul, and Cinematic Soundscapes"

Randall Newsome

Randall brings forward a vibrant story celebrating music’s power to unite — spotlighting a composer blending hip-hop, soul, jazz, rock, and cinematic soundscapes in a powerful tribute during Black Music Month. For the full story, click here.

RAVEN PAYNE - "DMV nonprofit steps in to save Baltimore café"

Raven Payne

A local café receives a lifeline from a dedicated nonprofit determined to keep community spaces alive. For the full story, click here.

XAVIER WHERRY - "Baltimore boxer Ibrahim Robinson earns first hometown victory"

Xavier Wherry

Baltimore’s own Ibrahim Robinson thrills fans with his first hometown win, energizing the local sports scene. For the full story, click here.

To everyone who tunes in, clicks through, shares your stories, or welcomes us into your day — thank you!

Your support, your voices, and your resilience are what make our work meaningful. We’re grateful to serve a community so full of heart, creativity, and strength.

From all of us at WMAR-2 News, thank you for being part of our story and for allowing us to help tell yours. Happy holidays!

