Fathers gather at Moravia Park for Million Father March celebrating education involvement

BALTIMORE — Fathers and father figures gathered at Moravia Park for the Million Father March, an event that brings dads and their kids together at school to show the importance of being part of a child's education.

"I think it's real important for fathers, grandfathers, uncles, anyone to be out with their children in an affair like this. It shows the support from men in the community," said Jamal Moses, who came to be with his granddaughter.

Moses' granddaughter Zeylah had her own priorities during the interview.

"I gotta go play with my friends," Zeylah said.

The Million Father March started with games, a DJ and a chance for fathers to get photos with their kids. Then fathers and their children marched through a line of people cheering them on.

The goal is to foster a sense of community and shared commitment to academic success and well-being.

"It helped in a lot of ways, just with the game, conversation, just being present, showing up. It helps a lot," said Anton Burton.

"It's fun, and I love it," Skyler Burton said.

This is the third year Moravia Park has hosted the event.

"I just wanna say this is a wonderful event and I really appreciate the school making this happen," Moses said.

The school also brings in resources for families to connect with during the event.

