Conquering a childhood milestone: Children with differing abilities learn to ride bikes

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — Balance, momentum, velocity—-the basics of riding a bike can be daunting for any child, much less children like Kiara Haines.

“Kiara has Down syndrome,” said her mother, Dawn Haines, “We adopted her when she was two years old from Albania.”

At 10 years old, Kiara is ready to lose the training wheels and conquer her fear.

“She has a difficult time with fine motor mostly,” her mother explained, “Gross motor she’s better at. but there’s a confidence that she has as well like feeling safe and secure so being on two wheels feels wobbly and a little insecure so that’s another challenge that she’s faced."

Kiara’s mother has driven her and two of her other children 50 miles from Honey Brook, Pennsylvania to Harford County’s iCan Bike Camp in Churchville for the training needed to be able to ride circles around a parking lot.

“This program, the way that they use the training bikes to taper down the weights on the back and the roller bikes are just amazing,” Dawn told us, “The bikes teach the kids how to ride so within five days they’re confident riders. It’s so fun.”

A confidence Kiara now seems to have never lacked.

“Is it hard to ride a bike?” we asked the fourth grader.

“Easy,” she replied.

“It’s easy? Did you have help or do it yourself?” we asked.

“Did it myself,” she said.

“You did it yourself?”

(Nods yes)

“Is it the first time?”

“Ugh huh.”

Volunteers run within arm’s length of some cyclists, able to lend a helping hand at the first sign of trouble, but the results are obvious.

“Good job, Kiara!” the instructors call out as she arrives back at the starting point.

“It’s reminding her, ‘You’re brave. You can do this’, said Kiara’s sister, Emily Haines, “Just telling herself, ‘You can do this’, and then once she’s got it, she just picks up and runs."

Not your typical summer camp, but then again, not your typical children—-overcoming obstacles others can’t even fathom.

“Do you think when you go home, you’ll know a little bit more about riding your bike or feel better?” we asked Kiara.

“I’ll feel better,” she answered.

“You’ll feel better?”

“Ugh huh.”

“That’s great! You did an awesome job!”

Affirmation, which comes with smiles and the proverbial ‘high five’.

