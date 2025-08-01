“The Gift” that keeps on frying: Baltimore food spot goes viral for fish sandwich

BALTIMORE — In Northeast Baltimore, the line forms early and extends down Harford Road.

"I asked the young lady, what’s going on in there? Something free? She said, ‘No, they just got good food,’ I said, ‘Oh yeah," said one customer.

A steady and loyal flow of regulars has kept The Gift, a small family-run restaurant, afloat for 18 years. But now business is booming thanks to a viral TikTok.

People have been lining up for their fried whiting sandwich. It’s dipped in batter, seasoned with a secret blend, fried, and served on toasted buns. Customers can pick from a number of toppings but the 'Tik Tok way' includes lettuce, tomato, fried onions, raw onions, hots, mayo, tartar sauce and American cheese.

“There’s so much fish on here—it can’t even fit,” joked WMAR-2’s Kara Burnett after making her own custom order.

Kara Burnett

The restaurant is run by Curtis Shipman and his fiancée, Kimberly Ward, who’ve been serving up comfort food there for nearly two decades.

"Food speaks for itself when we cook, and I always tell people, you cook it with love, you cook it from the heart. Because if it doesn't come from the heart, I don’t care how good of a cook you are," Ward said.

Curtis got his start at Bertha’s Mussels in Fells Point, where he worked for 20 years before deciding to open his own business.

"I decided that I wanted to go out on my own, bring my gift back to the neighborhood," Shipman said.

And that’s how The Gift got its name.

“It’s mind-blowing,” said Ward. “Every day I’m like, ‘Wow, is this real?’”

Their popularity exploded after a customer’s TikTok took off, racking up thousands of views. But for the owners, it’s still about more than just the food.

"I'm really doing something that that's making an impact because not only are the people coming here to get food, they're also meeting new people, you know the camaraderie. People are talking to people who they may have never have talked to before and when I see that I'm like wow, we're coming together," Ward said.

And the community is happy to see a local business thrive. One local summed it up best: “I’m proud of them. That’s why I donate my little bit of cash to them. See this stomach? It might get bigger.”

