Baltimore boxer Ibrahim Robinson improves to 9-1 with first hometown victory

BALTIMORE — Baltimore boxer Ibrahim Robinson secured his first hometown victory this past weekend, improving his professional record to 9-1 as he continues his quest for national ranking.

The 23-year-old fighter completed a tough 4-round bout on Saturday, gaining valuable experience while performing in front of his home crowd for the first time in his professional career.

"It was a very tough fight. It didn't really go as I expected," Robinson said.

"But I did my thing. I got the win. My opponent was very tough. He was a great fighter. He gave me a tough fight," Robinson said.

The hometown advantage provided Robinson with a new experience that boosted his performance in the ring.

"My hometown screaming for me definitely gives me a boost. It makes me feel good about myself, it boosts my confidence. And you know it makes me ready to be home in a sense in Maryland," Robinson said.

Behind Robinson's success stands his father, Shawn Robinson, who serves multiple roles as manager, trainer and promoter for his sons' boxing careers.

"We felt very satisfied," Shawn Robinson said.

However, the elder Robinson acknowledges the challenges of wearing multiple hats in the boxing business.

"It's exhausting, you know, because sometimes I feel like giving up. You wanna always know that you're making progress and sometimes when I see other boxers doing things that I want my sons to do or I want my sons to be where other fighters are and I know my sons work just as hard - it gets frustrating," Shaun Robinson said.

The Robinson brothers train at Baltimore Built Strength and Conditioning gym under trainer Dominic Morisi, who has worked with them for a year. Maurisi praised their work ethic and dedication.

"They give you their all every single time," Morisi said.

"They take direction really well. They don't question anything. They do what's asked of them. They're always ready to put in their 100% effort," Morisi said.

Despite the challenges of climbing the professional boxing ranks, Ibrahim Robinson remains focused on his goals through discipline and family support.

"Sometimes it's tough to stay motivated. Like if you're not where you wanna be, that can kill your motivation. You gotta stay disciplined. You gotta stay hungry," Robinson said.

Two key factors drive Robinson's continued pursuit of boxing success: family and avoiding regrets.

"Family. And just leaving no regrets. I don't wanna regret anything in my life," Robinson said.

Robinson plans to take a break from competition for the remainder of 2025, but he aims to have a breakout year in 2026 as he continues working toward national recognition.

