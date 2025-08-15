Miss Mae's mission: Free school supplies for hundreds

BALTIMORE — A daycare owner in Southwest Baltimore is preparing to give away school supplies to hundreds of families this weekend, continuing a 15-year tradition that has grown from serving just 20 children to more than 600.

Ida Fliggins, known as "Miss Mae" in the Allendale neighborhood, has operated her daycare on Hilton Street since the 1980s and started the yearly giveaway as a way to support local families.

Inside her daycare: backpacks, uniforms, and school supplies are ready to find new homes, all completely free of charge.

The effort began 15 years ago when Fliggins and her late husband started distributing supplies in the alley behind their daycare, Christian Baby Station. The event has since outgrown that space and is now at a nearby park.

"I was only serving about 20 kids," Fliggins added. "Today, we are serving over 600 kids or more."

Fliggins and her daughter, Amanda Stokes, work to create an event part-giveaway, part festival.

"When they come out on Saturday," Stokes explained, "all the book bags will be on the bus. So we will fill the bus up, the bus will come pick up the bags, and we will deliver them up to the school."

Past giveaways have been a smash hit: a helping hand for what scholars need most.

"The mothers are happy because they don't have to worry about getting a book bag. They don't have to worry about getting uniforms; the kids can start the school year off on the right foot. It might not be enough for the whole year, but it's enough for the parent to start off on the right foot," Stokes said.

In addition to school supplies, the event will feature arts and crafts, face painting, and vendors who participate without paying a fee. The festival will run from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mary Rodman Field, just five minutes from the daycare.

