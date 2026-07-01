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July 2026 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

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Manny Locke/WMAR-2 News
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2025 with 133 homicides, down 61 from 2024.

In June 2026, there were 10 recorded homicides and 37 non-fatal shootings.

According to Baltimore Police, homicides are again down this year — 23.1 percent from 2025 (50 compared to 65), with non-fatal shootings 2.5 percent lower (156 in 2026 vs. 160 in 2025).

WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings in the city each month since September 2020.

Here is July 2026:

7/1 - 3:15am: A 30-year-old man was shot in the 3800 block of Pascal Avenue. He's currently stable but listed in critical condition.

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