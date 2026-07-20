Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Six injured, one critically, after shooting in South Baltimore

Multiple people shot in Southwest Baltimore, police are on the scene
Baltimore Police
Multiple people shot in Southwest Baltimore, police are on the scene
Multiple people shot in Southwest Baltimore, police are on the scene
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after multiple people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in South Baltimore.

Initially, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hollins Ferry Road at 9:45 p.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the 18-year-old is stable and the 21-year-old is in critical condition.

Moments later, officers learned of another victim, another 18-year-old man, who walked into a firehouse station on Annapolis Road looking for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Three more victims were later reported after walking into area hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say two of them were 17-year-old boys and the other was a 19-year-old man.

In total, six people were wounded.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR