Six injured, one critically, after shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after multiple people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in South Baltimore.

Initially, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hollins Ferry Road at 9:45 p.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the 18-year-old is stable and the 21-year-old is in critical condition.

Moments later, officers learned of another victim, another 18-year-old man, who walked into a firehouse station on Annapolis Road looking for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Three more victims were later reported after walking into area hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say two of them were 17-year-old boys and the other was a 19-year-old man.

In total, six people were wounded.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact detectives at 410-396-2499.