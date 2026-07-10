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Police respond to triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Northeast Baltimore that left three men injured.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of East Cold Spring Lane, where a heavy police presence was established.

 

WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps on the scene of triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps on the scene of triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

 

According to police, three men were shot: two 24-year-olds and one 25-year-old. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444.

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