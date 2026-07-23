A 16-year-old is listed in critical condition after being shot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Northeast Baltimore.

It happened Wednesday evening in the 5900 block of Bowleys Lane around 7:17pm.

Officials say police arrived at the scene, confirming the teen had been shot in the upper body.

The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

