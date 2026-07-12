Baltimore Police officer shot while off-duty on Saturday night

BALTIMORE — A police officer was injured in a Northeast Baltimore shooting on Saturday night.

It happened just after 8:30pm along the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane.

That's where an off-duty Baltimore City officer suffered what police described as "an apparent graze wound."

The officer's name was not released, but police believe their injuries are non-life threatening.

At this time details of what led up to the shooting are unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.