Baltimore Police officer shot while off-duty on Saturday night

BALTIMORE — A police officer was injured in a Northeast Baltimore shooting on Saturday night.
It happened just after 8:30pm along the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane.
That's where an off-duty Baltimore City officer suffered what police described as "an apparent graze wound."
The officer's name was not released, but police believe their injuries are non-life threatening.
At this time details of what led up to the shooting are unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.