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Shooting leaves 36-year-old woman dead in West Baltimore

Baltimore police
Courtesy: WMAR
Baltimore police
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A shooting in West Baltimore leaves a 36-year-old woman dead.

It happened around 9:19pm on Wednesday near the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities say police provided aid to the woman after arriving at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital.

However, she was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

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