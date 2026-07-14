Double shooting leaves 19-year-old dead, 18-year-old in critical condition

BALTIMORE — A double shooting leaves one 19-year-old dead and an 18-year-old in critical condition.

It happened in the 2800 block of West Lanvale Street on Tuesday afternoon around 3:20 pm.

At the scene, Baltimore Police saw a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

They were both taken to an area hospital where the 19-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

To remain anonymous, text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.