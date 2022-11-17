Judge orders Reynolds murder case with teen defendant to remain in adult court

BALTIMORE — The case of a squeegee kid accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds during a July altercation in downtown Baltimore will remain in the adult justice system.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys first reached an agreement to move the case out of adult court on Monday.

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge however denied the move Thursday morning, after hearing dozens of impact statements from both the victim's family and defense.

If prosecutors were to have their way, the now 15-year-old suspect would have pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which would have required between 9 and 18 months in juvenile detention.

The Assistant Baltimore City State's Attorney originally assigned to the case had previously offered a plea deal that would have put the teen behind bars for 60-years at the adult level.

His lawyers, J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown however quickly rejected that proposal.

Outgoing State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby later issued a statement, saying the offer was not authorized or approved by her office.

Lawyers for the teen claimed he was defending himself from a much larger individual in Reynolds. They said juvenile services offers their client the best chance at rehabilitation, as opposed to the adult justice system.

Former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah, who is advocating for the Reynolds family, pushed back on the self defense argument calling the plea deal "laughable."

"This was not a case of self defense. This was not a case of an accident. This was not a case of the gun going off. This was not a case of a child being frightened," Vignarajah said earlier in the week. "Nine months in juvenile custody is a joke. That's not time for rehabilitation. That's not time for him to learn a lesson. That is a signal to every person in this city that crimes, even murders have no consequences in this city."

Vignarajah also criticized Mosby for not giving the Reynolds family any prior notice of an agreement with the defendant.

"If this is how she's going to approach cases of real significance, murder cases that her prosecutors proudly presented to a grand jury, that the detectives she worked with probably recommended murder charges, she ought to just step down. Her job here is done, and at this point, she's not doing any good for the city, for the citizens, for these young people, or for the victims," added Vignarajah.

Although preliminary reports indicated that Reynolds, 48, started the encounter first by swinging a bat at the teen and a group of others who were squeegeeing, a police report obtained by WMAR cites video evidence suggesting that might not have been the case.

Investigators wrote that Reynolds was actually walking away from the group, when they began to follow and surround him.

Reynolds reportedly swung the bat to fend them off, but was hit in the head with a rock causing him to become disoriented.

That's when police say the teen shot Reynolds multiple times, killing him. The gunman was then seen on camera running away, while changing his shirt.

Multiple witnesses helped detectives identify the shooter, who turned out to be just 14-years-old at the time. He was arrested and charged as an adult on July 14, one week after the incident.

"Someone wielding a bat, we would believe is definitely deadly force and the law allows deadly force to be met with deadly force," said attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, one day after his client was arrested. "We understand the duty to retreat, but there's no duty when it's unsafe or the avenue of escape is unknown."

Vignarajah disagreed with that assertion.

"You can't claim self defense when you go get the gotten put a mask on, point the gun and fire into the back of a helpless individual."

The video footage in question has not been publicly released or independently reviewed by WMAR, but on Tuesday Vignarajah released still CCTV photos describing the deadly incident.

"The defendant, who is the furthest away from the victim, can be seen in the video footage shooting the victim as the victim is turning away, not swinging, not threatening anyone but turning away," Vignarajah explained.

Mosby meanwhile has defended her recommendation to have the case remanded to juvenile court, but refused to say what factors played into the decision.

"While the actions of this juvenile are wholly unacceptable and inexcusable, we stand firm in our ultimate recommendation to the judge that this case be held in the juvenile court system," said Mosby. "Much of the factors that we considered in arriving at our recommendation cannot be discussed publicly due to the fact that the case is open and the defendant is a juvenile."

Back in August, the Reynolds family said they intended to sue the City, State's Attorney's Office, and Police department over the shooting.

Since then, the long lasting issues of squeegeeing in the City has returned to the forefront of debate.

There have been reports of several assaults involving squeegee groups reported even after Reynolds' death.

City leaders have unveiled a plan that could pay some teens to not squeegee if they agree to take part in education and training programs that are being made available to them.

Ivan Bates, Baltimore City State's Attorney Elect, has pledged to enforce existing panhandling laws when he takes office in January.

