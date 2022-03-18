Bill to end auto-charging stalls in committee

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly two months ago, members of the Judicial Proceedings Committee heard dozens of witnesses in favor of SB165, however committee members have yet to hold an up or down vote on the bill.

This legislation would change the current legal procedure of automatically charging children in Maryland as adults for 33 different offenses.

SB165 was listed on the committee's voting session on Thursday, March 10, but the vote has been delayed several times.

Now, more than a week later, SB165 isn't on the list up for a vote on Friday, March 18.

With Crossover Day in the Maryland General Assembly coming up on Monday, the fate of the bill appears grim.

The House version of the bill also appears stalled in the Judiciary Committee.

A couple of other juvenile justice reform bills did clear out of the JPR committee over the last week.

These include SB53, The Children Interrogation Protection Act, which has now cleared the Senate in a 31-15 vote, and SB691 an omnibus bill to adjust the juvenile justice system which is now on the Senate floor.