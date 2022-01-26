Fight continues to stop charging kids as adults in court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Senator Jill Carter has been working on getting this bill passed for a decade.

"I've been pushing to end what's called direct file, which is the automatic charging of children as adults in Maryland, not just for the worst crimes, but actually 33 offenses that the statute statutorily enumerated," Sen. Carter explained back in December.

Senate Bill 165 removes the requirement that kids be charged in adult court for these offenses.

Instead, these children would be charged in the juvenile system.

Jenny Egan works at the Office of the Public Defender, defending kids.

"There's no evidence in the record to show that charging kids as adults makes our communities safer, or improves outcomes for young people," Egan told us following a meeting of the Juvenile Justice Reform Council in September.

The Council was tasked with studying this issue for the state legislature and has voted to recommend this legislation.

On Thursday, January 27, the Council will brief the Senate's Judicial Proceedings Committee, before hearing SB165 and another juvenile justice reform measure, also introduced by Senator Carter.