Mayor reveals plan to address squeegee issues in Baltimore, including income

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday revealed a plan to address longstanding squeegee issues in Baltimore City.

The ‘Squeegee Collaborative’ as its been coined made 18 recommendations based on three key areas: 1) Support Services 2) Accountability 3) Governance, Data & Measurement.

Key area one centers on things like providing youth support, training and job opportunities.

Among the highlights, is the chance for kids to be paid in exchange for their commitment to not squeegee.

Those opting to participate in workforce, education and entrepreneurship training instead of panhandling could earn an undetermined amount of income for up to a year.

This portion of the plan also calls for the Baltimore Police Department to deploy cadets to corners where squeegeeing frequently occurs, to spread the word on available resources.

As for the Accountability aspect, the 'Collaborative' created six "Disallowed Area Zones" which would prohibit squeegeeing in certain areas with high volumes of traffic.

The tentative locations are the intersections of Wabash Avenue and Northern Parkway, Mount Royal and North Avenue at I-83, The JFX at President Street, MLK Boulevard and 395, and last but not least, Conway and Light Street at 395.

A team would also be assembled to develop a Squeegee Workers Code of Conduct, which aims to have these groups self regulate and implement consequences for those who violate the rules they set up.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City Schools would be tasked with conducting outreach to youth who are out on the streets washing windows during class hours.

Police will also be a part of the enforcement process. Officers will be instructed to first issue two warnings, and a referral to services, before issuing a citation.

The plan also includes potential action against drivers who disrupt traffic when engaging panhandlers.

Leaders say they will continuously assess the work and progress of the 'Collaborative,' and adjust as necessary.

One way is through a public dashboard that's in the works.

“This issue has been challenging Baltimore for more than 40 years and I established the Squeegee Collaborative because it’s time that we learn from our history and finally solve this matter,” Mayor Scott said. “I’ve said all along that the Baltimore I envision is one where all of our children and families understand that we are committed to putting in the work to show them that their lives matter and that we want nothing but the best for them. This report clearly lays out how we plan to reinforce this message and provide opportunities for those who’ve viewed squeegee work as their only option.”

The plan was not well received by some, including outgoing Governor Larry Hogan who called it "completely absurd and ridiculous."

"We need to crackdowns not handouts, we need to get the people that are violating the law of the streets," said Hogan.

Republican Congressman Andy Harris, who was just reelected to the House of Representatives took his criticism of Baltimore leadership a step further.

"They are now starting to reward criminal activity with hard-earned taxpayer dollars,” Harris said. "I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that not a single federal dime goes to this program that rewards criminal activity."

Incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates in a statement said the plan was a step in the right direction.

During his campaign, Bates pledged to address the City's squeegee issue and enforce existing panhandling laws.

Back in July Bates opined just stepping off the sidewalk going in and out of traffic is illegal in itself, although he did suggest diversion options and citations over prosecution, which is similar to what the 'Collaborative' recommends.

Bates on Squeegee Kids: "They cannot be there, it's not safe!"

Scott and Bates have at times differed on their approach to handling the situation. The Mayor has repeatedly rejected the idea of clearing the corners, questioning its constitutionality.

Hogan on Thursday disagreed with that analysis.

"It's a clear violation of the law, impeding traffic, you know, intimidating people. It's not panhandling, and it's not standing on the corner asking for money," said Hogan. "It's like stopping cars, breaking windshields, bending their windshield wipers and stealing money and threatening people. And it's a huge problem for the city when people don't feel safe coming in there anymore."

The 'Collaborative' is backed by major companies like the T. Rowe Price Foundation and Under Armour.

“The Squeegee Collaborative’s recommendations are a crucial next step toward changing the trajectory for squeegee workers in our city,” said Kevin Plank, Founder, Executive Chair and Brand Chief, Under Armour. “Their success is our success."

If all goes according to plan, the recommendations could go into effect as soon as late this year.