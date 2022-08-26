Family of man killed during encounter with squeegee group plans to sue City

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in July during an encounter with a group of squeegee people downtown, is planning to sue.

On Friday, the Snyder Law Group sent Baltimore City a notice of their intent to file a lawsuit against Mayor Brandon Scott, the Baltimore Police Department and Commissioner Michael Harrison, as well as State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her office.

Timothy Reynolds, 48, was shot to death July 7 at the intersection of East Conway Street and Light Streets.

Initial reports indicated that it was Reynolds who first swung a bat at a squeegee kid, before he was wounded.

Court charging documents say there is video evidence to dispute that.

Investigators believe Reynolds was actually walking away from the group, when they began to follow and surround him.

It was at that point when Reynolds reportedly swung the bat to try and fend them off.

Reynolds ended up being hit in the head with a rock, disorienting him.

One member in the group then allegedly pulled a gun, and according to his lawyers, shot Reynolds in the back, killing him.

Court documents say the gunman was seen on camera running away from the scene, changing his shirt.

Detectives located multiple witnesses who helped identify the alleged shooter, who turned out to be just 15-years-old.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged on July 14, one week following the deadly incident.

Lawyers for the teen maintain his actions were in self defense.

Meanwhile attorney Michael B. Snyder, who represents the Reynolds family, accuses city leaders of acting "with gross negligence, failing to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger."

Just three hours before Reynolds was killed, police had apparently been called to the same intersection for another squeegee complaint.

In that case, a 41-year-old man said they damaged his car.

When he attempted to confront the group, he was met with a gun being pointed at him.

Police said they identified and arrested an 18-year-old armed with a BB gun, in connection with the allegation.

“Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control,” Snyder said in a press release. “City officials can’t stand by and allow this illegal activity to continue anymore. Choosing not to enforce laws, make arrests and prosecute offenders, who knowingly put the public at risk, is beyond negligence, it’s gross negligence.”

Reynolds' death sparked outrage and has brought the long lasting issue of squeegeeing in the City, back into the forefront of debate.

Mayor Scott has since continued to reject the idea of clearing squeegee people from corners, saying it would unfairly target young black men.

“The defendants swore to protect and uphold the laws of Maryland and this great country,” said Scott A. Snyder, counsel for the Reynolds family. “They failed to provide Mr. Reynolds with the protections and basic human rights that he was entitled to through the Constitution of the United States. Their failure and reckless disregard for safety cost him his life.”

For his part, Ivan Bates, who recently defeated Mosby in the Primary and is expected to take over as Baltimore City State's Attorney in January, has said he would handle the issue and believes squeegee groups should not be on busy city streets because of the safety risks it presents.