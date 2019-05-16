Brittney Verner is elated to join the WMAR2 News Team and serve the Baltimore area

Brittney Verner comes to the WMAR-2 News team from WJAX-TV in Jacksonville, Florida where she served as a General Assignment Reporter.

Brittney began her career in TV news shortly after graduating from Oakland University’s school of Journalism in June of 2015.

During her senior year in college, she interned at WJBK Fox 2 News in her hometown Detroit, Michigan where she fell in love with the daily grind of reporting.

She held her first on -air position as a multimedia journalist in central Texas at KXXV-TV where she played an extensive role in team coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

From there she served as a reporter at KSDK in St. Louis Missouri. That’s where she really developed her role as a strong storyteller and philanthropist in the community.

In addition to her passion for storytelling, Brittney is also dedicated to being a youth advocate.

During her time in St. Louis in addition to covering the city’s crime extensively, she also developed a 10-week literacy program within the St. Louis Public School District, to promote STEM literacy for students in grades K-3.

The program was called “Reading with the Stars”, where Brittney would read books focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to expose the children to those fields of study. At the end of the program, she raised funds to donated hundreds of STEM related books to the children in the program.

Brittney takes pride in volunteering for non-profit organizations with a mission for inspiring youth to increase social awareness, community involvement, and helping them achieve their dreams.

When she’s not covering the news or volunteering in the community, she’s traveling adding new stamps to her passport, reading a great novel, eating or cooking some tasty food or enjoying the great outdoors.

Brittney is excited to live, work, and tell stories in Charm City.

If you see her around don’t be shy, just say "hi". Brittney loves meeting new people and greeting them with a friendly smile.

Have a story idea? Feel free to email her at Brittney.Verner@WMAR.com