Video shows Timothy Reynolds walking away before deadly encounter with squeegee group

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal what led to last month's deadly encounter between a group of squeegee people and a motorist in downtown Baltimore.

Initial reports indicated that 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was shot to death after first swinging a bat at a squeegee kid, following an altercation at Light and E. Conway Streets.

Police now say they have video evidence suggesting that may not be the case.

In their report police write that Reynolds was actually walking away from the group, when they began to follow and surround him.

Reynolds reportedly tried fending them off by swinging the bat, but was hit in the head with an object causing him to become disoriented.

That's when police say one person in the group shot Reynolds. He died shortly after at Shock Trauma.

The gunman was then seen on camera running away, while changing his shirt.

Detectives located multiple witnesses who helped identify the alleged shooter, who turned out to be just 15-years-old.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged on July 14, one week after the incident.

His lawyers have claimed self defense, saying the teen was "5-foot-6 and frail," and forced to make a split-second decision.

"Someone wielding a bat, we would believe is definitely deadly force and the law allows deadly force to be met with deadly force," said attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, one day after his client was arrested. "We understand the duty to retreat, but there's no duty when it's unsafe or the avenue of escape is unknown."

The shooting sparked outrage and has brought the long lasting issue of squeegee people in the City, back into the forefront of debate.

Some leaders have differed on how to handle the situation.

Mayor Brandon Scott has rejected the idea of clearing squeegee people from corners, while Ivan Bates, the new Democratic nominee for Baltimore City State's Attorney, believes they should not be there because of the safety risks presented.