15-year-old squeegee worker accused of killing Tim Reynolds rejects plea deal for 60 years

BALTIMORE — The 15-year-old squeegee worker that shot and killed Tim Reynolds near the Inner Harbor has rejected a plea deal that would have put him behind bars for 60 years.

J. Wyndal Gordon, who represents the teen, said the plea offer was "outrageous."

The State put an plea offer on the record last week. In exchange for a guilty plea to first degree murder, the State is offering Life Imprisonment with the suspension of all but 60 years as punishment for our 15 year old child —14 at the time of the offense (Meaning they’d want him to serve 60 years in prison). This is outrageous especially given the facts of the case and the evidence marshaled so far in support of it. J. Wyndal Gordon

Reynolds was shot after an altercation with a squeegee worker at East Conway Street and Light Street on July 7.

Police say that he confronted the group of workers with a bat when he shot was by one person in the group. He died shortly after at Shock Trauma.

Gordon has been claiming the teen acted in self defense after he was forced to make a split decision.

"Someone wielding a bat, we would believe is definitely deadly force and the law allows deadly force to be met with deadly force," said Gordon, one day after his client was arrested. "We understand the duty to retreat, but there's no duty when it's unsafe or the avenue of escape is unknown."

In a comment from Emily Witty, spokesperson for the State's Attorney's Office, she says the offer was made without the approval of supervisors.

Unfortunately, the attorney assigned to the case single-handedly and deliberately developed and conveyed an offer without the approval of supervisors, nor that of State’s Attorney Mosby, which is the normal homicide review protocol and process of our office. That offer has been rescinded.



Emily Witty

The next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m.