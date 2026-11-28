This week, WMAR-2 News’ Mallory Sofastaii looked into a costly scam targeting a Maryland horse rescue, a proposal that could bring hundreds of additional homes to Maple Lawn and a Baltimore County clinic taking part in a spinal cord injury drug trial.
Maryland horse rescue targeted by scams
A Maryland horse rescue was targeted twice by scammers, first through fake invoices that cost the organization $22,000 and later through a copycat Venmo account.
More homes proposed for Maple Lawn
A new proposal could bring more than 200 additional homes to Maple Lawn in Howard County, replacing land currently used as a turkey farm.
Baltimore County clinic joins spinal cord injury drug trial
A Baltimore County clinic is the first to enroll patients in a drug trial involving people with spinal cord injuries.
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.