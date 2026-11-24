LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A doctor at the International Neuro Rehabilitation Institute in Lutherville is helping lead a clinical trial that could change the way spinal cord injuries are treated.

Dr. Daniel Becker has spent decades working with patients experiencing paralysis. He says recovery from neurological injuries typically plateaus quickly after the initial injury.

"There's a small period of time where people get better after an injury, but usually what they don't get back in the next couple of weeks, that's it. You're sort of stuck for the rest of your life," Becker said.

He says many groups have been researching ways to repair the nervous system.

"This seems to be the holy grail; we haven't been getting to it yet," Becker said.

Now, Becker says researchers are closer than ever to a breakthrough.

He is helping with a clinical trial now in its third and final phase, testing a self-injected drug called NVG-291.

Taylor Epps Dr. Becker showing a diagram of a neuron

"Every time you have an injury to the spinal cord, you cause a scar in the spinal cord itself. That drug essentially makes the nerve cells blind, so now they encounter the scar, and they can't see the blockage; they can grow through this," Becker said.

Becker says the drug could make a significant difference for his patients.

"We can deliver on that promise. Usually, a repair would take months, years to complete or show any kind of change, but this, hopefully we can do this in a shorter time frame and give them much more function than we ever thought possible," Becker said.

Taylor Epps A patient doing physical therapy

The International Neuro Rehabilitation Institute was the first site in the world to enroll a patient in the trial about six weeks ago.

After this phase, the drug will go to the FDA for approval. Becker hopes that process could be completed within the next few years.

He also believes the treatment could eventually extend beyond spinal cord injuries.

"I can see it applied to people with multiple sclerosis, maybe with strokes. So ultimately, I think this is gonna open up a door for repair which we never had," Becker said.

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