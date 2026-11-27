BALTIMORE — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle being sought by Baltimore County Police crashed into a light pole in Baltimore early Friday.

Baltimore Police said the vehicle fled into the city near the Loch Raven area around 2:30 a.m. Officers later found it crashed in the 4100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard near Belvedere.

Officers extracted three people from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital in the custody of Baltimore County Police.

A BPD officer suffered a minor burn to the hand while helping with the extraction and was also hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

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