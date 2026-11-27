WINDSOR MILL, Md. — BGE leadership provided a Friday update after a major Thanksgiving storm knocked out power for thousands of Maryland customers.

"This is a once in a decade type of event," said Dawn White, BGE vice president of electric operations.

As of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, about 49,000 customers remained without power after the storm caused approximately 177,000 outages, the energy provider said.

The 18-hour storm brought hurricane-level winds and caused widespread damage across Maryland and much of the East Coast.

White said the vast majority of customers will have power restored by the end of Sunday, and that outages were widespread across central Maryland.

"Sustained high winds and even higher gusts caused widespread extreme damage to BGE's electric system," White said. "Making repairs will be a multi-day effort and will require every available crew that we have. This is an all hands on deck event for us."

White said most outages were caused by downed trees and tree limbs.

"The restoration process entails damage assessment, de-energizing equipment, cutting away vegetation, planning the job, and then executing the work safely," White said. "There is a lot of complexities in our ability to be able to complete a job."

BGE said it will receive assistance from crews as far away as Canada. The largest jobs with the most customers affected are being prioritized first, with hospitals and 9-1-1 centers receiving top priority.

"Please be assured that we have every available resource working in the field and behind the scenes, and that we will continue for the duration of this restoration process," White said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.