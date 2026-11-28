EDGEMERE, Md. — A tree toppled by Thanksgiving storm winds crashed into power lines on Oak Avenue in Edgemere, leaving residents without electricity and waiting days for repairs.

Adam Kotrosa said he was about to baste his Thanksgiving turkey when the storm hit.

"Then a giant boom! My entire house shakes, my kids come running downstairs thinking we got a thunderstorm going and we go outside and see the tree sideways blocking the entire road," Kotrosa said.

The fallen tree destroyed his Christmas decorations and ruined his Thanksgiving dinner plans.

Taylor Epps A photo of the tree in the road on Thanksgiving

"I'm trying to get our generator going to get our freezer and refrigerator going; otherwise, all of our turkey and Thanksgiving meal is probably gonna be ruined. We cannot cook it right now," Kotrosa said. "My kids are anemic, they're freezing, they have three layers on, we're having to use a propane heater right now to cook food."

Kotrosa said he contacted BGE and crews came out to move the tree, but when it came to restoring power, he received a troubling update.

"I got a text at 3 in the morning, saying they won't be out to fix the electricity until November 29 at 11 pm. On Sunday!" Kotrosa said.

He said he is worried about his family and his neighbors around the corner on Lodge Farm Road, including Emma Clary.

"Miserable. We were just about to sit down for dinner and heat everything up, but the power went off. I'm outside clearing the leaves out of my yard to keep warm," Clary said when asked what the day had been like.

Taylor Epps The utility pole split in half on Oak Avenue

Neighbor Lakesha Pettit described a desperate situation.

"Had to sleep in the cold, I get these text messages telling me they're gonna be here in two days, put my power back on, I have a child on the house, there's no internet, I don't have a car, I'm stuck between a rock and a hard spot. Where's my next meal gonna come from? What am I gonna do tonight?" Pettit said.

Pettit said this is not the first time trees have come down in the area.

"Trees steady falling, they're not here on time, wires are down everywhere," Pettit said.

Richetta Dowdy, who owns properties in the area, reached out to WMAR-2 News, concerned about her tenants and that this could happen again. She noticed no-dumping signs near the fallen tree bearing the name of the Maryland Forest and Park Service.

Taylor Epps Richetta Dowdy in front of Lodge Farm Road

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Maryland Forest and Park Service, but their office was closed for the holiday and has not yet responded.

"The trees need to go. We need maintenance done out here; they need to pay attention to the Edgemere community," Dowdy said.

Dowdy said she hopes the situation gets the attention of state leaders.

"I just hope this situation is heard by our leaders, our state leaders. We need assistance down here, and we need them to maintain their properties, so we don't have, when we have inclement weather, situations over and over again," Dowdy said.

Kotrosa said he hopes to see BGE sooner rather than later.

"I'm all about them doing it safely. Great, do it safely, but at least come out here and fix the wire so they don't come down on my house!" Kotrosa said.

Watch for Raven Payne's reporting on WMAR-2 News and WMAR2News.com. Have a story idea or tip for Raven? Email her.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

