WARWICK, Md. — When Beverly Strauss spotted a payment of nearly $16,000 to a longtime vendor, she picked up the phone and asked him about the invoice. His answer was three words.

“He said, ‘That’s not me,’” Strauss recalled.

Strauss, executive director and co-founder of Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue, was checking the nonprofit’s bank account in early July while its bookkeeper was on vacation. When she looked back through the records, she found another payment of nearly $7,000 under the same vendor’s name about three weeks earlier.

“So we right away went to the bank and the money was already gone,” Strauss said.

The rescue had lost about $22,000.

"What would that have gone towards?" asked WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

"Oh, the care of all these horses here at the farm, you know, we've got feed bills, hay bills, farrier, veterinary bills. Just the ongoing expenses, it was huge," Strauss replied.

Strauss said the vendor had warned her that his computer had been compromised. She thought the rescue was safe because he handed her paper invoices and she paid him by check.

But the rescue’s bookkeeper had received emails with copies of the vendor’s invoices. The sender used an Outlook address. The real vendor used AOL. Then came emails that appeared to be from Strauss, giving the bookkeeper the go-ahead to pay. The bookkeeper sent both payments by bank transfer.

And when Strauss turned to supporters for help, someone impersonated the rescue itself.

"We set up our Venmo. And within about 6 hours, my social media person called and she said, there's a fake Venmo for you now. So it was the exact same at Mid-Atlantic Horse rescue with our logo, but it had an underscore at the end of the text," said Strauss.

Strauss called Venmo, which took down the account before anyone sent money to it.

"We recovered about three-quarters of that money just from more donations, which was amazing. It really was heartwarming, you know, we've got so many people who believe in what we do and care about our horses," said Strauss.

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance accredits MidAtlantic Horse Rescue, which Strauss estimates has placed more than 4,000 horses since she co-founded it in 2002. This Giving Tuesday, she hopes donations will help bring more retired racehorses from kill pens in the southern U.S. to Cecil County, where they can be retrained and find new homes.

"At the end of their racing careers, they retire from the racetrack at 3, 4, 5, maybe 7 or 8 years old, and they live until they're 25 or 30," said Strauss. "These horses have so much to offer. They really are just phenomenal. They've got great personalities. They're just amazingly intelligent beings, and hungry."

How to make sure your donation reaches the right charity



Go directly to the charity. If a fundraiser catches your eye on social media, find the charity’s website yourself. Donate there or call the number it lists to confirm the fundraiser and the exact payment username. The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking who’s collecting the money even when a friend shares the post.

Look closely at the account. As Strauss learned, a familiar logo can appear on a copycat profile. Check every character in the username. Venmo says a blue checkmark identifies a verified charity profile.

Look up an unfamiliar charity. The FTC suggests searching its name with words like “complaint” or “scam.” You can also check how it spends donations through the BBB Wise Giving Alliance or CharityWatch.

Give by credit card or check when possible. The FTC says those are the safest ways to donate. If someone insists the only way to give is through a payment app, gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency, the agency says it’s likely a scam.

Do you have a Matter for Mallory to investigate? Email Mallory Sofastaii [ mallory.sofastaii@wmar.com ] with your tip and be sure to include photos or videos if you have them.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.