FULTON, Md. — More homes are potentially coming to Maple Lawn.

Last week, WMAR-2 News reported how a long-running Thanksgiving tradition would end at the Sho Nuf Turkey Farm as owners began to scale back their operations.

Costs are a factor, but so is the fact that the family-owned operation no longer owns the land. They haven’t since 2019 when they sold the 109 acres to Greenebaum Enterprises. The developer has leased the property back to co-owners Chris and Tanya Bohrer.

“Which, I would say, is very generous of them. I mean, they could have just said ‘No, you're done’ and we'd have been done,” Chris Bohrer said. “And it wouldn't have been on our terms.”

But this year, they were able to just that. Cutting back the number of turkeys raised and ending direct sales on the farm itself, a pastime that sometimes led to long lines on the property off of Rt. 216.

Earlier this year, Greenebaum applied to rezone two parcels of Maple Lawn, one being the farm, allowing them to build up to 253 single-family detached homes over the next five years, according to documents submitted to the county.

The parcel is currently zoned for 32.

Another proposal includes the addition of 260 apartments on a neighboring parcel, closer to the commercial district, with 15% slated for moderate-priced housing.

“I think that the current plan is just too much,” former county executive Allen Kittleman said.

At the turn of the century, then a county councilman, Kittleman remembers a 34-night marathon of meetings over Maple Lawn’s master plan which included some homes on the farm property, as a “buffer to the west.”

He voted no then, and again spoke out against a similar proposal in 2021 that was later voluntarily rescinded by the developer.

Kittleman says he doesn’t think the initial plan would have passed at all with this proposed density.

“I’m hopeful it's not just that people want to make more money. There's nothing wrong with making money, but I think you need to keep a promise,” Kittleman said. “I think the rest of Maple Lawn, they've done very well. I think it looks a lot like they said it was gonna look. I just want this, this part of the old farm district to look like they said it was gonna look."

Greenebaum Enterprises An aerial view of Maple Lawn, a mixed-use community, as submitted by developers to Howard County's Zoning Board Hearing Examiner.

Developer looks towards the future

Greenebaum's attorney argues that, with time, things are now different.

“The economy has changed, the office market has changed, Howard County’s housing needs have changed, their planning priorities have changed, and their relationship between these parcels and the surrounding neighborhood has changed,” Mandee Heinl testified during a July hearing in front of the Howard County Hearing Examiner.

The company has also held extensive feedback sessions within the community, which led to the removal of multiple kinds of proposed properties on the farm, like townhomes and apartments that were included in the 2021 proposal.

Some critics, who don’t live in the neighborhood, have cited concerns like school overcrowding and traffic congestion with these plans.

But Bohrer, who's spent 40 years on the farm and remembers a time when Rt. 29 and Rt. 216 was just a traffic light.

He’s embracing the change, what it means for the area, and his family.

“To me, it makes sense,” Bohrer said.

In October, the Hearing Examiner supported Greenebaum’s petition. The Zoning Board, which is made up of members of Howard County Council, has not yet voted on the proposal.

A new council will be sworn in on Monday, December 7.