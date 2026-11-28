Maryland is putting $1.3 million toward helping residents find jobs and training as new federal work requirements affect access to food and health benefits.

Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Labor announced the funding this week through the state’s Local Workforce Impact Fund. The money will go to Maryland’s 13 Local Workforce Development Areas and the Maryland Workforce Association.

The state says the funding is intended to help Marylanders who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Medicaid navigate new federal work requirements enacted under H.R. 1.

Local workforce organizations will use the money to add staff and connect residents with job training, employment opportunities and other resources. Eight recipients will hire dedicated navigators to provide one-on-one assistance.

State officials estimate more than 4,000 Marylanders could be connected with services through the funding, including occupational skills training, job placement and help with needs such as transportation.

“With new federal work requirements putting benefits at risk, we’re making sure Marylanders have the support they need to keep them,” Moore said.

The state says the funding will be distributed across every region of Maryland to help local workforce programs respond to the changing federal requirements.

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