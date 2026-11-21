From a woman fighting hundreds of dollars in gift card charges she says she never made, to BGE customers worried about another rate increase, Marylanders are speaking up about issues affecting their money and their communities.

Maryland woman warns shoppers after $400 in unauthorized gift card charges

A Bel Air woman says $400 in gift card purchases she didn’t make showed up on her account. Mallory Sofastaii explains what happened and what shoppers should watch for this holiday season.

Read the full story

Maryland woman disputes $400 in gift card charges, warns holiday shoppers

BGE customers push back against proposed rate hike

BGE customers are urging regulators to reject a $156 million rate hike that could add about $8 a month to their bills. Taylor Epps explains what's behind the proposal and when a decision is expected.

Read the full story

'Please help us': Customers get last chance to oppose BGE rate hike before the decision in 2027

Neighbors threaten lawsuit over alleged Clean Water Act violations

Twenty-two Middle River residents have filed an intent to sue over alleged Clean Water Act violations at the Aviation Station development site. They say contaminants could threaten nearby waterways, including the Middle River and Chesapeake Bay.

Read the full story

Neighbors sue over Clean Water Act violations at Aviation Station site

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.