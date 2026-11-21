OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the fifth consecutive season, Archbishop Spalding is the MIAA A Conference champion.

The Cavaliers held off McDonogh, 34-28, in the conference championship at Stevenson University, extending a title run that has now reached half a decade.

It marked the fourth straight season Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh met for the championship. Spalding had defeated the Eagles in each of the previous three title games and entered this year's matchup with a perfect 7-0 conference record, which included a 20-7 win over McDonogh in early October.

But the Eagles, who reached the championship after a double-overtime semifinal win over Calvert Hall, made Spalding work for another title.

McDonogh opened the game by marching down the field before Jackson Herbert connected with Carlos Ferguson for a 2-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Spalding answered early in the second quarter when Brian Snowden Jr. broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Less than two minutes later, Herbert found Ferguson again, this time for a 6-yard touchdown that put McDonogh back in front.

The Cavaliers responded before halftime. On a broken play, Snowden kept the ball on a play-action pass and found Keith "Kam" Miller in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, sending the teams into halftime tied at 14.

Spalding took control in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers opened the half with a long drive capped by Ahmad Prettyman's 1-yard touchdown run, giving Spalding its first lead, 21-14. On Spalding's next possession, Snowden scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 15-yard read-option keeper, extending the advantage to 28-14.

Jonah Lewis then intercepted a deflected Herbert pass, appearing to give the Cavaliers a chance to pull away. But on the next play, Jameson Exinor recovered a Spalding fumble to keep McDonogh alive.

The Eagles capitalized early in the fourth quarter, when Herbert connected with Rob "Sonny" Moore on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to make it 28-21.

After McDonogh's defense forced a stop, the Eagles drove back to the goal line. Herbert found Ferguson for another 2-yard touchdown, giving Ferguson his third score of the game and tying it at 28 with just over two and a half minutes remaining.

Spalding, though, had one final answer.

Backed up in its own territory, Snowden connected with Myles McAfee on a deep pass that moved the Cavaliers into McDonogh territory. Three plays later, Miller took a touch pass 9 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 54 seconds remaining.

A missed extra point left Spalding's lead at six, but the Cavaliers' defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the 34-28 victory and another conference championship.

The victory delivered first-year Archbishop Spalding head coach RB Green his first title while extending the program's championship streak to five seasons.

"I'm just so proud of these guys, really to my seniors," Green said. "Who during this transition, it could've gone either way. But they chose to bridge the gap between the old and the new and hold onto all those things that made them great, but embrace some of the change and things that we tried to do this year and go out and win in spite of all challenges."

Green also credited his coaching staff and the program for maintaining its success through a coaching transition.

"It's tough to follow greatness," Green said. "The most difficult thing about rebuilding a team is to keep it going when you have such success. So that is just as hard to try to rebuild the program as it is to keep winning."

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