If you're flying out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, apparently you don't have to settle for a disappointing airport meal.

BWI ranked No. 7 in the country for food and drinks in a new analysis from Chef’s Pencil.

The food website analyzed Google Maps ratings for 1,446 restaurants, bars, cafés and other food and drink establishments across the 30 busiest airports in the United States. The research was conducted in October.

Denver International Airport took the top spot, followed by Miami International Airport and Orlando International Airport. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Nashville International Airport and Tampa International Airport also finished ahead of BWI.

Researchers also singled out Nourish Markets at BWI, with reviewers praising its fresh salads, vegan meals and gluten-free options.

To qualify for the study, food and drink spots needed a Google Maps listing with at least 20 ratings. Researchers then averaged the ratings of qualifying establishments at each airport.

The food ranking is the latest recognition for BWI. Earlier this week, the airport was named the ninth-best large airport in the world on TIME and Statista's inaugural World's Best Airports of 2027 list. BWI earned the highest ranking of any airport in the region.

That global ranking considered feedback from more than 5,000 airline passengers and data from more than 30 million flights, including measures such as security, cleanliness, wayfinding and flight performance.

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