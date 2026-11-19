BALTIMORE, Md. — BGE customers packed the Maryland Public Service Commission's office in Baltimore City, making their case against a proposed $156 million rate increase that could add about $8 per month to their bills.

Sheron Thornton, who lives in the Hamilton neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, said her BGE balance has grown to a point she never imagined.

"I'm embarrassed to say that I owe BGE $5,000! I have never owed this much money in my life to anyone," Thornton said.

Thornton said she received a shutoff notice on Oct. 1 and has applied for state assistance while waiting to learn what help is available. She said she has children and grandchildren living with her and depending on her.

"What are we gonna do when my lights go off? How are we gonna have heat? How are we gonna eat? I stand at 3 pantries on Saturday. 3! I thank God for those pantries because I would not make it!" Thornton said.

Many others at the hearing pleaded with the commission to deny BGE's request, while a few business owners spoke in support of the utility.

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BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said the rate increase is necessary to maintain reliable service.

"This represents the minimum investment we need to make to make sure that when you go and flip the lights on, they come on, that when you need to use the electric stove, it goes on," Alexopulos said.

Alexopulos said BGE's costs have increased and that the company still needs to recover from storm-related work. He also said 70% of your electric bill covers costs that are not BGE.

He warned that not approving the rate hike could have consequences down the line.

"There will be reliability issues in the future, there will be safety issues in the future, and the problem is, that'll be more expensive, and you can't put a price on safety," Alexopulos said.

For customers already struggling, Alexopulos encouraged them to reach out to BGE.

"As soon as you feel like you're falling behind, reach out; don't delay. We have budget billing, we have payment arrangements, we have due date extensions," Alexopulos said.

Taylor Epps Neighbors in the commission hearing on Wednesday

The Maryland Public Service Commission is expected to make a decision on the rate increase in January 2027.

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