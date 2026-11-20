ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There were many emotional hugs, prayers, and tears that flowed freely as the family and community continued to grapple with the unimaginable: the loss of one of their own in a fire intentionally set by the victim's own brother.

"This is not one of those moments where we show up and go away. This is one of those opportunities that's very rare, and we can't let her life be lost for no cause," Apostle Craig Coates, the family's pastor, said.

Advocates and family say this tragedy is an example of why better, more accessible mental health resources are needed.

Kala Flannigan, 31, was just one month shy of earning her nursing degree.

"To know Kala is to love Kala," Kahrys Flannigan, Kala's sister, said. "Kala did more than just light up a room. She danced in it too, and sang and smiled."

"Fathers always wanna protect their baby girls, and I wasn't able to do it this time," father Corrie Flannigan said. "A huge chunk of my heart has just been ripped out my chest."

Early Sunday morning, a fire broke out in the basement of the family's townhome along Copeland Street, trapping some inside. Kala's mother, Kendall Young, was critically injured and remains recovering at the hospital after several surgeries.

Kala was able to rescue the family dog but ultimately did not survive.

Her cousin, Khalid Muhammad, was sleeping on the couch at the time the fire broke out and saw her one last time.

"She went out the same way that she lived her life caring for others," Muhammad said.

The following day, authorities arrested Corrie Carmikel Flannigan, Kala's brother, who had known mental health and substance abuse struggles, charging him with arson, murder, and malicious burning.

Just one week prior, Kala had saved Corrie's life during an overdose according to Coates.

"Kala lived Christ-like, with love and compassion and generosity towards others, including the ones in need and who may be difficult to love," Kahrys said.

Coates says they're working to establish a memorial that honors her in the city. Meanwhile, the family says they faced challenges in getting help for Corrie.

"His mom was begging for him to not have to return home from incarceration and if there was a way he could be to a program she has always advocated for that," Coates explained.

The family has called for changes and the removal of systemic barriers.

Corrie Flannigan is currently being held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for December 16.

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