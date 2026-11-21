Young Orioles fans will soon have their own ballpark experience at Camden Yards.

The Orioles announced a new Kids Zone is coming to the ballpark as part of the latest round of renovations ahead of the 2027 season.

The existing bullpen picnic area will be transformed with a scaled-down version of Camden Yards, children’s Wiffle ball sets, a family dugout and interactive play structures modeled after Baltimore’s skyline and the iconic B&O Warehouse.

A new Mascot Zone will connect directly to the Kids Zone. The treehouse-inspired space, replacing an underused ticket office between Gates F and G, will give fans a place to meet the Oriole Bird and feature team memorabilia.

The Kids Zone is expected to be completed after the 2027 All-Star break.

Other renovations are already underway, including upgrades to restrooms and suites, along with a new dining area and kitchen for Orioles players, coaches and staff.

Most of those improvements should be ready for the Orioles’ March 29 home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The work will not remove any seats, with Camden Yards’ capacity expected to remain at 40,234.

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