MIDDLE RIVER, MD — MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Neighbors near the Aviation Station development site have filed an intent to sue, claiming construction companies violated the Clean Water Act by failing to comply with an environmental management plan designed to protect local waterways.

"The main issue is that the developers have not been complying with an environmental management plan for the site," said Maggie Witherup, the lawyer representing the neighbors. "The environmental management plan is a recognition that there are some existing contaminants present on the site and is intended to ensure that the surrounding communities and that the water sources, Frog Martyr Creek, the Middle River, and the Chesapeake Bay, are protected and that the contaminants do not get into the community and into the water."

A new Walmart and other retail businesses are planned for the location. Neighbors say their concern is not with the development itself, but with the potential for pollution. The site was used for manufacturing during World War II.

"The problem is they're not complying with anything," said Paul Treash, a neighbor and one of 22 residents who have signed onto the intent to sue. "If it was anyone else and if it was anywhere else other than where it's at now, they would have straightened this out. I feel like it's being done in our community next to ours and nobody cares."

Documents accompanying the lawsuit show the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has voiced concern and issued violations related to the site.

Treash said the group wants more than promises.

"We wanna straighten out once and for all, no more lip service. We want them to actually, we want the politicians, we want the builders, we want the contractors, we want everyone to do the right thing and fix what the problems are," Treash said.

Reich Brothers Development responded to a request for comment with a statement saying, "3000 Eastern is aware of the allegations and takes them seriously. Our construction activities are largely complete, the company’s property is understood to be in current compliance, and we will continue our cooperative efforts with state and county officials to address any concerns while ensuring the record is correct and accurate."

Under the Clean Water Act, neighbors must wait 60 days before the lawsuit can move forward, giving regulators an opportunity to address the violations first.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.