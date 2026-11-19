BEL AIR, Md. — Karen Anderson wasn’t buying gifts. But someone was using her money to send them.

An email alerted her to an Apple gift card purchase through her Walmart.com account, which she says she hadn’t used since January.

“And then I saw that there were 3 transactions, 2 for $100 Apple gift cards and one for $200 Apple gift card,” Anderson said.

The gift cards went to an email address she didn’t recognize. Additional purchase attempts followed, but were canceled.

She reported the unauthorized charges to Walmart and Truist, expecting to get her $400 back.

“I waited a couple of weeks. It came back that they denied it. They said I purchased it when I didn't,” she said.

Anderson still doesn’t know how someone accessed her shopping account.

“I have all the security that I thought I needed, but obviously something happened,” she said.

After WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii contacted Walmart and Truist, the bank refunded her money.

“Financial institutions and consumers continue to face evolving criminal threats,” a Truist spokesperson said.

The bank pointed to FTC figures showing consumers reported losing about $16 billion to fraud in 2025, the highest amount on record and roughly 25% more than in 2024.

“That’s why Truist diligently educates clients about fraud, common scams and steps they can take to help protect themselves and their accounts,” the spokesperson said.

Truist also directed customers to its fraud prevention resources.

Walmart provided this statement: “We care about our customers, and we are committed to helping prevent fraud and working with law enforcement to hold bad actors accountable.”

The retailer also shared its fraud alerts and prevention tips.

Some scams start before you buy the card

“Gift card scams are super common. It's one of the most common things that we receive at Better Business Bureau on our Scam Tracker,” said Clay Campbell, director of marketing for BBB Greater Maryland.

While Anderson reported unauthorized purchases through her online account, another scheme targets physical gift cards on store racks.

Known as gift card draining, it involves criminals tampering with cards, obtaining or altering their information, and returning them to stores. When an unsuspecting shopper loads money onto a compromised card, criminals can access the funds.

Homeland Security Investigations has linked some of these operations to Chinese organized crime groups that use stolen gift card funds to purchase goods for resale overseas.

“It can be really hard to tell if a gift card was tampered with,” Campbell said. “You know, scammers are taking the information off the back of a card, and you load the card up and the person that you've gifted it to ends up at the cash register and it's empty.”

Before buying a card, inspect it and its packaging. Warning signs include tears, altered barcodes, damaged PIN coverings or stickers that appear out of place. However, tampering can be difficult to detect.

Campbell recommends purchasing gift cards kept behind the register or buying online. If purchasing online, go directly to the retailer’s official website.

Watch for demands to pay with gift cards

Other scammers skip the tampering and convince people to buy gift cards for them.

They may claim someone owes an overdue bill or must pay a citation, Campbell said.

According to the FTC, scammers often create urgency, tell victims which cards to buy and ask for the card numbers and PINs. Those details can allow them to access the balance even while the victim still holds the physical card.

A legitimate business or government agency will not tell you to buy gift cards and provide the numbers to settle a bill or fine.

Recovering gift card funds can be difficult, but don’t assume it’s impossible.

The FTC says some gift card companies flag fraudulent transactions and freeze funds before scammers can spend them. A refund may be possible if the funds were frozen or haven’t been spent.

If you discover a gift card scam:



Contact the gift card company immediately. Explain what happened and ask whether it can freeze the funds or refund your money.

Keep the card and receipt. They can help the company investigate.

Report the scam to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

The FTC maintains a list of gift card company contacts. Report the loss even if time has passed, though acting quickly gives you a better chance of recovering the money.

Do you have a Matter for Mallory to investigate? Email Mallory Sofastaii [ mallory.sofastaii@wmar.com ] with your tip and be sure to include photos or videos if you have them.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.