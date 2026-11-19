ESSEX, Md. — A group of students are suing Baltimore County Public Schools, the Baltimore County Police Department, and a public safety technology company, Omnilert after its AI weapon detection system mistook student Taki Allen's bag of chips for a gun.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Taki shortly after the incident in October 2025, where he recalled police showing to Kenwood High School with guns pointed as he and his friends were waiting to be picked up following football practice.

Bodycam footage showed the situation unfolding, officers handcuffing and searching the students.

The students are being represented by the Engel Law Firm, in collaboration with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Engel Law's Managing Partner, Lon Engel.

“There was negligence, there were failures, there was lack of communication, there was a lack of oversight across the board," Engel said.

According to the lawsuit, school and police personnel initially canceled the incorrect alert from Omnilert, but Principal Catherine Smith overrode it, sending police anyway.

“She had video, she had photos of it, and still overrides the cancellation and dispatches. Did she have the authority to do that?”

BCPS says it has no comment on the filing.

The suit also states that the responding officers had the picture of Allen with the chips, but failed to review it before drawing their guns leaving Engel to question their line of thinking.

“Why wasn’t there communication from the other 10 officers within the police department that identified it as a bag of chips and didn’t get communication to the responding officers?”

Baltimore County Police also told WMAR-2 News it has no comment.

Engel said it was known that Omnilert isn't accurate all the time.

“In Baltimore county alone there are 12 false positives a day," he told us, “It is a dangerous tool, it is a deadly tool.”

The formal complaint touched on alleged civil rights violations.

Engel said that part of the suit was made apparent when one of the responding officers told the students: “Hey, thanks for not running away, that would have been a real problem.”

“Young black men are viewed in a fashion different.”

WMAR-2 News asked him if he thought these same communication failures would've happened if the four students involved were white.

"I hate saying it," he responded, "Probably not."

His clients are still traumatized.

“These guys have flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety.”

Omnilert sent WMAR-2 News a statement saying,

"What these four students went through on October 20, 2025 should not have happened, and we are truly sorry for the fear they and their families experienced. We understand why they want answers.

Our system is built to send anything that could be a firearm to trained people for review, because missing a real gun is the worst possible outcome. In this case, the school’s designated safety staff reviewed the alert and canceled it within about two minutes, and everyone who received it was notified. That is exactly why human review matters, and why a canceled alert must stay canceled. Maryland’s Inspector General for Education investigated [oige.maryland.gov] and found no bias in our system.

We are reviewing the complaint and will respond in court. Every student deserves to be safe at school and treated with dignity there, and we work every day toward both."

The suit calls for better training and communication between police and the school system as well as safety guardrails for Omnilert's use, and for that use to be paused in the meantime.