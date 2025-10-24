'I don't think a chip bag should be mistaken for a gun': Student shocked by school's AI Detection mishap

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — An AI detection system that Kenwood High School uses mistook a student's bag of chips for a gun.

It was an ordinary day for 16-year-old Kenwood High School student Taki Allen.

After football practice, he sat outside the school with his friends waiting to be picked up.

He ate a bag of Doritos and crumpled it up in his pocket when he was done.

But he had no idea that action would lead to guns in his face 20 minutes later.

"Police showed up, like eight cop cars, and then they all came out with guns pointed at me talking about getting on the ground. I was putting my hands up like, 'what's going on?' He told me to get on my knees and arrested me and put me in cuffs," Allen said.

Officers searched him and then found the empty bag by the door.

He said an officer then showed him a picture from the AI detection system the school uses saying the crumpled-up chip bag looked like a firearm.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers told reporters that the system worked how it was meant to.

"The program is based on human verification and in this case the program did what it was supposed to do which was to signal an alert and for humans to take a look to find out if there was cause for concern in that moment," Rogers said.

But Allen is skeptical.

"I don't think no chip bag should be mistaken for a gun at all," he said.

The school's principal Kate Smith sent a letter to parents saying in part, "Please know that ensuring the safety of our students and school community is one of our highest priorities."

But Allen said Smith didn't come to speak to him until three days after the incident happened.

"I was expecting them to at least come up to me after the situation or the day after, but three days later that just shows like, do you really care or are you just doing it because the superintendent called me," Allen said.

He told WMAR-2 News that the principal asked him how he was and to come to her if he needed anything.

Now, he feels on edge at a place where he's supposed to feel safe.

"Now, I feel like sometimes after practice I don't go outside anymore. Cause if I go outside, I don't want - don't think I'm safe enough to go outside, especially eating a bag of chips or drinking something. I just stay inside until my ride comes," said Allen.

He thinks the school should invest in more accurate technology so this doesn't happen again.

Superintendent Rogers told us she'll review the notification process and consider changes.

The letter sent out to parents can be read below: