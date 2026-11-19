BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Sunny skies with above normal temps are expected through Saturday! Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures approaching 70°! Our attention then turns to a potential coastal storm on Sunday. This storm system may bring gusty winds and rain to the area Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Conditions will dry out by Tuesday with cooler air filtering into the region mid-week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.