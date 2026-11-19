BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents could soon pay more for parking violations, illegal dumping and other offenses under a proposal from Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration to update dozens of city fines and fees.

Scott said his office will release the legislation Monday, arguing many of the city’s current penalties have not kept pace with inflation. According to the mayor, 84% of the fines and fees included in the proposal have not been updated since 2015, while 28 have remained unchanged since 2003.

The proposal would increase a parking meter violation from $30 to $75 and double the fine for illegal dumping from $500 to $1,000.

Other proposed changes include:



Expired tags: $30 to $75

Parking in a fire lane or unauthorized handicap space: $75 to $95

Parking in a street-cleaning zone: $50 to $95

High grass and weeds: $50 to $100 for residential properties and $100 to $200 for commercial properties

Allowing trash to pile up: fines would also double

Scott said most of the fines and fees would increase by 25% or less and that the majority would be paid by businesses rather than residents.

The mayor said some current fees do not cover what it costs the city to provide a service. He pointed to right-of-way permits as an example, saying they cost the city about $88 to provide while businesses currently pay $20.

Scott also argued that some existing fines are too low to discourage violations.

“There’s an easy trick to avoid paying on these fines,” Scott said. “Don’t break the law, follow the rules.”

The proposal could face questions from the Baltimore City Council. During Wednesday's news conference, Scott was asked about previous concerns from council members and a request from the council president to defer the measure.

Scott said his administration has been briefing council members and has also discussed the proposal with residents. He said the city will continue working with the council as the legislation moves through the process.

The full text of the bill is expected to be released Monday.

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