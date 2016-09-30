Stay connected with the latest local news around Maryland with the WMAR-2 News app.

Follow these links to download the WMAR app for iPhone, iPad, or Android today and let us know what you think. Please consider giving us a review in the app store.

The WMAR apps continue to showcase the breaking news and severe weather coverage you depend on, with brand-new features to improve your experience.

Customizable push alerts give you control over the news alerts you receive. Open the app, go to settings, and select which push alerts you'd like to receive. Choose from breaking news, weather, traffic, sports, and what's on TV, or select them all to always be in the know.

Upgrades to our app software allows us to send breaking news alerts quickly so you're always on top of the latest news in Baltimore, the nation, and around the world.

Get updates from Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team. View forecast videos, radar, and weather blogs from our meteorologists.

Video content is the highlight of our stories. Story videos play with just the tap of a finger. In addition, the video tab allows users to scroll through the most recent videos.

We are constantly improving and updating our app. Be sure to check for updates in the app store periodically.

Follow these links to download the WMAR app for iPhone, iPad, or Android today and let us know your thoughts. Please consider giving us a review in the app store.