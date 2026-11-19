BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are asking for the community's help in a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

Police say 60-year-old Juan Wilson was struck by a driver on North Smallwood Street, just northwest of Grace Medical Center, around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say they are still working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.