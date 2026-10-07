Bennett's Curse enters final season at closed Eastpoint Mall, the search begins for new dungeon to call home

DUNDALK, Md. — Bennett's Curse, a haunted attraction 26 years in the making, is heading into its final season at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk.

"Obviously we always add more monsters. We've added a lot of sound and lighting effects, so that's something new this year. We're gonna go out with a bang this season," Jill Bennett, founder of Bennett's Curse, said.

Bennett's Curse started at Arundel Mills before moving to Eastpoint Mall. The mall's closure is bringing the Halloween destination's decade-long run at the location to an end.

"It's sad because we're leaving a community. We don't know if we'll be able to stay within this region or not, or where we'll be," Bennett said.

Despite the uncertainty, the team has already started looking for a new location, working with Baltimore County Economic Development to identify possible sites.

"We are looking, we're seeking to find a new location. So if anyone knows of any buildings or any places they think would be perfect. Please reach out to us," Bennett said.

But the search isn't just about keeping the business alive, it's about keeping a family together.

"We have an actor that has been with us for 24 years out of our 26, and he's grown with us. We have a lot of actors that come back and continue to stay here. It's like a family, we build friendships with them, but it's from all walks of life," Bennett said.

The people behind the masks come from a variety of professions.

"Like you would never know who was behind the mask. We have nurses, EMTs, accountants, bankers, it's a variety of professions that come because it's basically a place to be able to let out your stress," Bennett said.

WMAR

Allan and Jill Bennett built the attraction from the graveyard up, and it all started with one bold idea.

"My husband, it was actually him, he was volunteering at another haunted hayride, and he approached me and said, I would love to do a haunted house, and I thought that was the craziest thing ever. But here we are 26 years later," Bennett said.

Bennett's Curse has maintained a loyal following throughout its 26 years. Bennett's Curse has been named the No. 2 Best Haunted Attraction in America by the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"We are incredibly grateful," Jill Bennett, co-founder of Bennett's Curse, said. "For 26 years, our family and our team have poured our hearts into creating something special for our guests. To be recognized by USA TODAY readers as the No. 2 haunted attraction in America, especially during our final season at Eastpoint Mall, means more to us than we can put into words."

Bennett's Curse was selected as one of 20 nominees from across the country for the USA TODAY Best Haunted Attraction category and finished No. 2 in the nation after weeks of public voting.

For Bennett's Curse days and hours of operation, visit here.