Eastpoint Mall enters last couple weeks of operation, warehouses pitched to replace

DUNDALK, Md. — Eastpoint Mall has only a couple of weeks left until it closes for good.

We first told you about it in June.

Known for large retail stores like JCPenney and Burlington, Eastpoint has been a Baltimore County staple since 1956.

RELATED: The end of an era at Eastpoint Mall

Now developers are planning to overhaul the property by turning it into warehouse space.

Baltimore County is currently considering a final amended version of the plan that if approved would see a large warehouse go up along the interior with retail space on the property's perimeter.

While some local residents have objected to the plan, the County says community input is not required in this case.

"Because these plans are amendments to the original Eastpoint Mall development plan, a community input meeting is not required under the County’s development review process," a County spokesperson told WMAR. "No permit applications have been submitted at this time."

So far we've been unable to confirm any timeline for possible demolition or new construction.

A copy of the development plan can be viewed here.