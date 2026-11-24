BALTIMORE, Md. — Kilmar Ábrego Garcia the man that the Trump administration briefly sent to an El Salvador prison due to an "error" in 2025 has now reportedly self-deported outside of the United States.

Tuesday, Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited Gracia in El Salvador during Garcia's detention, released a statement saying, "A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Ábrego Garcia to rot in a Salvadoran gulag. Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed and with dignity."

Following Garcia's arrest in March 2025, he was sent to the El Salvadorian prison CECOT, despite a 2019 court ruling that should have prevented his deportation to the country.

It wasn't until June 2025 that the Trump Administration finally relented to court orders and brought Garcia back to the U.S. He was later indicted on federal charges for human smuggling stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee.

In May, a judge dismissed those charges on the grounds that the prosecution was vindictive. In recent months, the Justice Department had stated that they were ready to deport Garcia to Liberia in West Africa.

“While the Trump Administration had been pursuing their vindictive prosecution against Kilmar and desperately trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar’s will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation," Senator Van Hollen's statement continued. "I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free – including from this Administration’s constant persecution."

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