TIMONIUM, Md. — The Maryland State Fairgrounds are decked out with holiday decoration for the 37th annual Festival of Trees.

On Tuesday, workers were busy setting up for the weekend's events, put on by the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Jessica Gregg, AVP of Marketing with Kennedy Krieger, told WMAR-2 News what people can expect.

“It’s a terrific kick off to the holidays more than 500 designers have created. Are you ready for this, over 900 trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses - it’s amazing," Gregg said, "In addition, we have a kids area full of games and rides, and Santa‘s here so folks can get a photo with Santa. Kids can share their wish list with Santa.”

All proceeds go towards the work the institute does to help patients from all over the world.

“We treat children, teenagers, and adults who have conditions or diagnoses that affect the central nervous system, so the brain or the spinal cord and the rest of the nervous system, and our work, we take a patient and our services just wrapped around that person.”

Those services includes, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and special education schools.

“Over the past 3 decades, this event has raised more than $29 million for the institute which is tremendous when you think about it.”

People from all over the community brought out their creativity to lavishly decorate the trees, wreaths and more.

“That might be a school group, that might be a family. We’ve had some businesses with us that have been with us for a long time.”

The event starts on Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

