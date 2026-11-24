BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore police are asking for the public's help in locating a Tesla Model 3 believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian.

According to Metro Crime Stoppers, on November 12 at around 10:48 p.m., the black Tesla Model 3 struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1500 block of South Caton Avenue and fled the scene.

The Tesla is believed to have damage to the front bumper, hood, windshield, and passenger side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587,

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